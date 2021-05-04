Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock (Greens) is ahead in the polls. But how realistic are the election chances? Suddenly the fear of falling reigns.

Hamburg / Berlin – After the new high in the polls by Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock (Greens), a debate is raging about the election prospects of the eco-party. Experts are already warning of the risk of falling. This is “real”, announced political advisor Frank Stauss from the Richel-Stauss agency in Berlin’s “Tagesspiegel”. The Greens have already reached the upper end of their voter base, he added. Much of the soaring can be traced back to the poor performance of the other parties.

Frank Staus has recently worked for the SPD and has already helped several prime ministers to victory. But even among the Greens, many party members are now wondering how meaningful the survey results are. Since last week the party has overtaken the Union. But in previous election campaigns, many good starting positions with the Greens turned out to be deceptive*, as reported by the Hamburg news portal 24hamburg.de. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.