Incitement and hatred against Annalena Baerbock: The Chancellor candidate of the Greens is exposed to dirt campaigns. The party wants to defend itself against the fake news.

Hamburg / Berlin – False photos, fake news and misogyny: The denigrations and hate campaigns against Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock (Greens) on the Internet are increasing. The online attacks against the party chairman had “taken on a new dimension”, complained Federal Managing Director Michael Kellner in an interview with t-online. But the incitement and insults will not be accepted, he made clear.

Just two weeks ago, the 40-year-old was recommended by the federal executive board as a top candidate. Since then she has been increasingly in the focus of misogynists, right-wing populists or internet trolls who specifically spread false information about the green front woman and her party. A network fire brigade was therefore founded in the party headquarters. Party members are now scouring the net and correcting the fake news. Most recently, a supposed erotic image caused a stir*, as reported by the Hamburg news portal 24hamburg.de. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.