Home page politics

From: Christiane Kuehl, Anna-Katharina Ahnefeld

Split

Feminist foreign policy in Iraq: Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock attends boxing training for girls in Qadiya, a camp for internally displaced people. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock campaigns insistently for values ​​and democracy on trips abroad. Some see this as a contradiction to interest-based realpolitik. But is it really like that?

Berlin – the name falls Annalena Bärbock, the term “values-based foreign policy” is rarely missing. The Green politician hardly ever uses it anymore. Instead, since taking office, she has drawn attention to herself with a strong commitment to feminist foreign policy. This ‘feminist foreign policy’, which is increasingly being discussed worldwide, is included in the coalition agreement of the traffic light government. In March 2023, the Federal Foreign Office and the Federal Development Ministry jointly presented their Guidelines for a Feminist Foreign Policy – and not for a value-based foreign policy.

Nevertheless: Baerbock likes to speak of a community of values ​​and of value partners, especially in connection with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or the climate crisis. When traveling to China, Saudi Arabia or Brazil she always promotes values ​​such as democracy and human rights.

Value-based and feminist foreign policy: no antithesis to realpolitik

To avoid confusion at this point, it is worth separating values-based and feminist foreign policy. That’s why we’re going to Berlin. In the district of Schöneberg, Kristina Lunz heads the one she co-founded Center for Feminist Foreign Policy. “All feminist foreign policy is values-led – but not all values-led foreign policy is feminist,” she says. Lunz gives an example: If Annalena Baerbock in China insists on human rights and values, it is value-driven – but not necessarily feminist. On the other hand, her foreign policy is automatically motivated by values ​​every time she focuses on feminist issues.

Both – value-based and feminist foreign policy – are repeatedly presented in the debate as opposite poles to Realpolitik. Realpolitik is seen as pragmatic and based on the factual circumstances of other countries, while critics like to devalue value-based politics as wishful thinking dominated by trivialities. Kristina Lunz resolutely rejects this point of view: “The idea that feminist foreign policy stands in contrast to realpolitik is simply wrong.”

The common narrative of Realpolitik is based on a male perspective of the Global North, says Lunz. “To think that realpolitik is what men do – and everything else is identity politics – that is a deeply patriarchal understanding,” says the author (“The Future of Foreign Policy Is Feminist”).

Values ​​and interests coexist in foreign policy

Of course, German foreign policy is also shaped by its own interests. The Foreign Office writes on its website: “German foreign policy is value-oriented and interest-driven.” Because if the Federal Republic only maintained relations with countries whose leaders shared its own values, the list would be short. Instead, bilateral relations exist with 195 states. Foreign policy, for example, often requires acting in the interest of one’s own interests – for example trading partners and energy – and at the same time accepting that the economic and political partners have different values.

The National Security Strategy (NSS) presented on Wednesday also brings together values ​​and interests in the case of China. China is increasingly offensively claiming regional supremacy and “repeatedly acts in contradiction to our interests and values,” it says. The term “value partner” is now part of the common vocabulary in the Bundestag, across all parties. Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) said at the press conference on the NSS: “The USA are a value partner, China is a trading partner, but value rivals.”

The Global South takes a critical view of Western values

Annalena Baerbock is known for dealing with difficult partners not to shy away from the clear word. The minister denounces countries like Russia or China publicly for not sharing what we consider to be universal values. Many don’t like that. China, for example, does not believe in global values ​​and norms. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang criticized Baerbock at a joint press conference in Beijing in the spring: “What China needs least is a teacher from the West.” Nevertheless, Qin traveled to Germany just a few weeks later – and met the uncomfortable counterpart a second time.

China doesn’t want teachers from the West: Foreign Minister Qin Gang with his counterpart Annalena Baerbock at the Federal Foreign Office. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

It’s not just Baerbock that is seen as a teacher, and it’s not just China that rejects the Western perspective. Many countries in the Global South do not want Europe and the USA to patronize them. As former colonial powers, Europeans are not very popular in many countries, for example in Africa. In the climate crisis or in dealing with international law states of the Global South repeatedly accuse the West of double standards. Finding the right path and the right tone in this complex situation is a challenge.

Baerbock recently attempted this again in a speech in São Paulo, Brazil. There she also campaigned insistently under the keyword democracy for the conclusion of the free trade agreement between the EU and the South American Mercosur community of states – including binding criteria for social issues, sustainability and ecology. This is “also a geopolitical answer to questions in all our societies about the added value of democracy,” says Baerbock. It shows that democracies and not autocracies bring solutions, she emphasized, referring to authoritarian China.

Foreign policy: “When we question our priorities, our values ​​and interests also align”

Democratic systems do not only exist in so-called Western countries, as the examples of India, South Korea and Japan show. There are democracy movements all over the world. And in numerous countries such as Afghanistan or Iran, civil society actors are fighting for equality and basic human rights. Human rights are enshrined in the UN Charter – and thus based on the agreement of a global community of 193 countries. The problem: China, for example, interprets the term very differently from the West. For China, respecting human rights means above all improving people’s material living conditions. In the context of political rights, China places the collective, and thus the state and the Communist Party, above the needs of the individual.

So what to do? In order to get out of the tension between values ​​and interests, according to Kristina Lunz, orientation towards the needs of civil society and women in the Global South is a good compass for a feminist foreign policy. During her travels, Minister Baerbock is careful to visit civil society organizations and focus on vulnerable groups, said Lunz. The expert suggests questioning what interests in foreign policy actually are: “In the old understanding of priorities, in which profit maximization and trade relations of a society come first, values ​​and interests are still opposed to each other.”

But this premise does not have to be carved in stone, because interests can always be redefined. The climate crisis, for example, is pushing completely different goals to the fore. And so Lunz comes to the conclusion: “When values ​​are our interests, value-based and interest-based foreign policy go together very well.”