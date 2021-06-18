Now or never: that is Annalena Baerbock’s motto. The Greens want to become Chancellor. Now she has unpacked in a book about her life and her roots.

Hanover – Free-roaming chickens, wild meadows and sugar beet fields everywhere: This is how Annalena Baerbock (Greens) describes her origins in the province of Lower Saxony. Her childhood in Schulenburg near Hanover was “a bit of a Bullerby in North German”, writes the Chancellor candidate in her new book “Jetzt”, which will be published next Monday, June 21, 2021 and which is available in advance from Kreiszeitung.de. The work is a mixture of personal narrative and election program, but expressly not a biography. Because she is still too young for that, emphasizes Baerbock.

In September, the 40-year-old party leader wants to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) in the federal elections – as the first Greens in history. In her book, she now reports on her roots and how she was shaped as a politician. She links the stories about her family, her childhood, her studies and her job with political questions of the time. Why the Chancellor candidate felt a rickety VW Polo as freedom and why she does not want to do without road construction in the province despite the climate targets, you can find out here in a detailed report*. * 24hamburg.de and Kreiszeitung.de are an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.