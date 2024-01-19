Mustafa Al-Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

The Al-Wahda International Friendly Football Championship will begin on Saturday, in which Zamalek of Egypt, Al-Ittifaq of Saudi Arabia, and Umm Salal of Qatar, in addition to Al-Anabi, will participate.

The competitions will begin with the match between Al-Ettifaq and Umm Salal at five o’clock in the evening, while the official opening will be held at eight o’clock in the evening, and will witness the participation of the Egyptian artist Omar Kamal, while the second match will be held after that between Al-Wahda and Zamalek.

The teams participating in the tournament aim to prepare their players and test new ones, in preparation for the return of local leagues, after the end of the Asian Cup of Nations currently being held in Doha, and the African Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire.

“The Excellencies” will play today’s match, in the absence of the “international duo” Tahnoun Al Zaabi and Abdullah Hamad, and the team is led by Serbian coach Goran in his first appearance, after taking over the task a few days ago, and aims to test more than one player in different positions, in addition to focusing on Treating the defensive aspects that Al-Anabi suffers from this season, in light of receiving 16 goals in 12 league matches, as well as the offensive problems and the frequent wasting of opportunities.

On the other hand, Zamalek is missing a group of international players, namely Ahmed Sayed Zizo, Ahmed Fattouh, Mohamed Sobhi, and Hossam Abdel Majeed.

Zamalek played the final training at the match stadium in Al Nahyan Stadium in the capital, Abu Dhabi, after arriving in the Emirates. Zamalek is staying at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Hotel, while Al-Ettifaq is staying at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, while Al-Wahda, the tournament organizer, and Umm Salal are staying at the Grand Millennium Al-Wahda Hotel.

The two winning teams from the first day's matches, January 24, will meet to determine the tournament champion and runner-up, while the two losers will play for third place.

Tickets to attend the tournament were offered to fans a few days ago through the “Platinum” website, and there were more than one category available, with a value starting from 50 dirhams and up to 900 dirhams, and a package was provided for attending the tournament matches worth 90 dirhams.