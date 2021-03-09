The museum of Ed and Lorraine Warren preserves one of the most disturbing and occult collections in the world. Located in Connecticut, United States, this place houses a great variety of objects with mysterious stories behind.

While the place enjoys a fame it didn’t have more than 50 years ago, it was one item that changed everything for the last 6 years: the Annabelle rag doll. Along with it are also a series of elements that have gained fame over the years.

From masks used for diabolical projection, children’s tombstones that were used as satanic altars, coffins, a famous organ that plays music alone, to the Shadow doll and the mirror possessed by a spirit. Here we leave you the most disturbing photos.

Annabelle 3 Warren Museum

The pair investigating paranormal cases, Ed and Lorraine Warren They have made news again thanks to the premiere of Annabelle 3.

Who is Annabelle?

Based on the story the marriage told Warren, the doll baptized as Annabelle had an owner named Donna, who was a nurse who shared an apartment with another girl named Angie in 1970.

Donna receives the doll from her mother and places it on the bed, but one detail caught her attention: the toy changed time from time to time. It wasn’t until he found her kneeling that he realized what a serious problem she was having. Unlike the fictional Annabelle, the original is made of cloth and not porcelain.

Things started to get worse. The girls found notes written on a type of paper that they did not have at home. The messages said things like “Help me“Or”Help Lou”. Lou was Angie’s boyfriend who stayed with them from time to time. One day Lou fell asleep on the couch and when he woke up the doll was watching him. He felt as if he was being strangled and when he was able to sit up he discovered deep scratches on his upper body.

Annabelle 3

How many Annabelle movies are there?

Annabelle – 2014

Annabelle 2: Creation – 2017

Annabelle 3: Come Home – 2019