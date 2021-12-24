D.he former editor-in-chief of the US fashion magazine “Vogue”, Grace Mirabella, is dead according to her long-term employer.

She died on Thursday in her house in Manhattan, New York, reported the New York Times, citing her stepson.

According to the newspaper, Mirabella was 92 years old, according to “Vogue”, however, 91.

Under her leadership from 1971 to 1988, the graduate economist transformed the US edition of “Vogue” from “a glittering, colorful song of praise to the spirit of the 1960s into a more practice-oriented guide for women who started their careers in the 1970s and 80s”, wrote the newspaper.

Mirabella was followed by Anna Wintour, who still holds the post to this day.