Days before this conversation, flamboyant businessman Elon Musk was the host of Saturday night Live, the popular comedy show that has been broadcast on American television for 46 years. The presence of the founder of Tesla and SpaceX in the broadcast had created a lot of expectations. The world of money and entertainment was meeting again. In the end, expectations were not met. “It was a strange sight. It’s rare when business people become famous. It’s very American, ”says Anna Wiener, author of Haunting valley, recently published in Spanish by Libros del Asteroide.

The book is a stark memory written from inside Silicon Valley, the world of technology and the culture of work and entrepreneurship that San Francisco has exported to the rest of the world and from which Wiener, who was a strong believer, became in little more than three years into an apostate. “The tale of meritocracy – this popular belief here that ideas and hard work will be enough to make people naturally chosen for their talents – is one of the biggest hoaxes ever to come out of the tech industry,” he says. Wiener in a cafe in the Noe Valley neighborhood of San Francisco, populated in the morning hours by dozens of Spanish-speaking babysitters who push blond babies in their strollers.

Wiener (New York, 33 years old) is the daughter of a financial adviser and a writer and activist for gun control. She is originally from Brooklyn, where she had a “precarious but pleasant” life as an assistant at a Manhattan literary agency. Soon after, he felt emptiness and had the feeling that his work was going nowhere. The light emanating from the west coast began to call out to her.

“It was intoxicating to find an industry where not only was there a future, but where the same industry claimed to be the future, period,” confesses Weiner, who had studied Sociology. The contrast that he experienced eight years ago after his arrival in San Francisco could not be greater: from the stagnant publishing world – where the only possibility of success, writes Wiener, is “inheriting, marrying someone rich or waiting for your colleagues to surrender or would die ”- to the universe of start-ups, where young inexperienced were in command. “To arrive and there would be money to cut and nothing but opportunities… You felt it was too good to be true. It was the kind of thing that you want to last a little longer before you start to question it, ”he laughs as he tries to adjust the hair that covers his face thanks to the violent city air.

What was behind that impulse is what prompted the writing of Haunting valley. The 25-year-old girl arrived in 2013 in a city where people her age were beginning to become millionaires. He found his first job in California on an electronic reading application that allowed access to a gigantic library for a flat fee. The book made it easy for her to land in the valley, but it was a disappointment to learn that neither she nor the books were valued by the partners of the small company, who were looking to multiply an investment of three million dollars at all costs.

The experience reported by Wiener even holds some secrets for the mighty Google. Due to a decision of style, he avoided naming the technology companies and companies that today fill news and newspapers. The names of his CEOs are missing, either, and he barely identifies a couple of his former co-workers. Among them Ian, a robotics expert who is still her boyfriend today.

In the book there is almost no doubt who is being talked about when the reader comes across “the superstore on-line“, The” social network that everyone said they hated “and” the platform to share housing “, among others. The absence of these details makes the experience uniform. Amazon is not the same giant today as it was then. “I wanted it to be generic of a time and a space. They are very identifiable, but I wanted to give it a bit of a surreal touch. It’s also funny to describe what these companies do when you think of all the money and power they have amassed, ”he explains. The form helps take the reader back to a time before all these companies were ubiquitous.

Wiener walks the streets of San Francisco with a bag of n + 1, the New York literary magazine who published an essay on his working life at the beginning of 2016. “I was very disillusioned with some aspects of the entrepreneurial culture and the culture that I was seeing in the offices and the whole value system. This very shameful, very exploitative idea of ​​fun work and that personal life is also part of the employee’s work life ”, he says. The writing process pleased him. She promised to find a new space after her adventure in the technology industry, but the triumph of Donald Trump at the end of that year filled her with a sense of urgency, that something was coming to an end.

A man rides a bicycle in front of the Google Campus in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, USA. Bloomberg

Weiner’s second job in the valley was as a customer service manager at a data analytics company. The CEO, a talented young man of Indian origin, liked to remind his employees over and over again that they should be “dedicated to the cause.” The phrase reached workers in emails, in chats and, if that wasn’t enough, it was written in the boardroom. All the written communication, as well as the lengthy personal emails that she sent to herself, served to bring her younger self back into the head. “It was very embarrassing to see how hard I was trying to recruit friends who were happy in New York to come work with me at that company. I even brought in some of them to be interviewed. She was a champion. It was painful to realize that, but it is also true that I was very happy, “he says.

Haunting valley it was released in the United States in January 2020. It garnered rave reviews and much attention before the pandemic became the only topic of conversation. What most surprised Weiner, who today write about technology for The New Yorker, it’s the connection you made. There were many people who contacted her to thank her for putting words to her experience. She wasn’t the only one in the industry who had felt uncomfortable and alienated.

In addition to exploitation, the book also illustrates a misogynistic and macho work culture. Something that persisted in the two places that he had worked and that he also found in the third, a company that specialized in the design of source codes for computer programs and that today is known as GitHub Inc. “Although I considered myself a feminist, my work required me to show relentless, professionalized deference to the male ego,” Wiener writes.

The deal was eroding her self-confidence and in some parts of the text she struggles to shake off the feeling of the impostor syndrome. While the women were confined to customer service or human resources, the men wrote code and took charge of the profitability and expansion of the company as they circled the office on electric scooters with reprehensible comments.

Little has changed since then. Women make up 47% of the workforce in the United States, but they are only 34% in the big five tech companies. Efforts for equality are insufficient. “The programs [de paridad] They run into a wall because many of the companies say they are interested in parity but are not at all interested in giving up power. This is about a change of power and doing things differently, but there is no incentive to do it because all of this defies the economic logic of the industry, ”he says after witnessing first-hand how diverse start-ups they missed the possibility of correcting their vices.

Capitalism and counterculture

For the interview, Anna Wiener preferred a cafe in downtown San Francisco to her home because she had not finished her vaccination process. From the top of Glen Canyon Park, he was showing the view of the bay. It was a clear, mistless day and Oakland could be seen across the water. Beyond was Mount Diablo. At the foot of the park, the city that was the cradle of the counterculture in the seventies. Is there something of that movement left in the DNA of this city?

“I think people tend to overlook that the counterculture was very anti-establishment, anti-government and anti-army, but it was not anti-capital. You can still see a lot of this irreverence in Silicon Valley, a lot of that original narrative that people thought differently, dressed differently and the offices and organizational structures were designed differently, ”says Wiener, mentioning the work of Fred Turner. , the Stanford professor who has studied both local phenomena.

At some point, Wiener believes, the valley became an anti-intellectual site that has rewarded speed and monetization over contemplation and investigation. The culture of the intelligentsia is superficial. “It is driven by the managerial philosophy and the interest of capital. It is very interesting that the great thinkers of Silicon Valley are venture capitalists. That is very strange to me, but very American. This is how you get someone like Mark Anderson to become a thinker. And who is Anderson? An entrepreneur who had a very important job with search engines. He made a lot of money as a young man and went to venture capital. Why should one listen to him philosophize about something other than those funds? I do not know. But the same goes for me, why would someone listen to me philosophize about anything? I don’t know, ”he says laughing and adjusting the high neck of his sweater.

The neighborhood near the park is full of alternative shops, international food restaurants and elegant neighborhood cafes. Homes in the area are sold, on average, for 1.7 million dollars (1.3 million euros). Some exceed three million. That is another part of the transformation that the technology sector has brought about in the city. The street that goes down leads to the lively Mission neighborhood. Spanish begins to be heard more. Stores offer tamales and tacos. There is a bustle and the homeless appear again. An electric car with three-dimensional cameras that capture everything around it passes by on the street to remind us that we are in San Francisco.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook Y Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.