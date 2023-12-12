She passed away at just 29 years old, after 10 months of struggle, Anna Cardwellthe daughter of reality star “Mama June” Shannon.

He had discovered he had a stage four adrenal gland cancer, Anna Cardwell fought for 10 months with all her strength, but she could do nothing against that monster. Last November 9th, in the afternoon hours, the 29-year-old was passed away forever in her mother's arms.

The news immediately spread on the web and numerous fans of the two celebrities expressed their sympathy to the family, sending emotional messages condolence messages and remembering the young with heartbreaking posts on social media.

The sad announcement was released by her mother June Shannon through a post. Heartbreaking words accompanied by a photo by Anna:

It is with a broken heart that we announce that Anna is no longer with us. She passed away to a better life at home. She fought hard for 10 months and passed away surrounded by her family. We'll let you know more as soon as they tell us something. We love you and thank you for your thoughts and prayers during these difficult times.

Only a few days earlier the TV star had announced a worsening of her daughter's health. Everyone hoped for a miracle, which unfortunately did not arrive. Anna had discovered the terrible diagnosis in 10 months ago.

An intruder he was already at the fourth stage. Shortly after, he began his first course of chemotherapy and, initially, it seemed that the treatment was working better than the doctors expected. The 29-year-old fought with all her strength and her courage helped friends and relatives support her and guide her through one of the darkest moments of her life. Unfortunately the light has now gone out forever and Anna is free from all pain.