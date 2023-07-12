Mattia Narducci is Anna Tatangelo’s new boyfriend. He is 26 years old (10 younger than her) and is a model by profession.

With Narducci it is more than a simple acquaintance and the photos, from the weekly Chi, which show Anna on holiday in Forte dei Marmi, Tuscany, together with Mattia and her son Andrea, born in 2010 from her relationship with Gigi D’Alessio (the two I separated in 2020 after a long period of crisis), they are proof that everything is going very well between the two. Mattia, 26, a professional model, has been dating Anna for about six months.

Between one date of her tour and another, the singer-songwriter allowed herself a few days of relaxation on the sea: first alone with her son and some friends and then she was joined by Narducci and they have never left each other since. From the photos in the magazine, little Andrea, 13, seems to be happy with Mattia’s presence: the two even swam in the sea together. Whether this is the first official meeting between the model and Anna’s son is not clear, but whether it’s the first or the tenth, little changes: the model is officially part of the family.