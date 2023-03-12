Anna Tatangelo: “Psychotherapy was fundamental for me”

“Without psychotherapy I would have had a hard time finding myself”: singer Anna Tantangelo confessed it on social networks, answering questions from her followers.

“How important is psychotherapy for you” a follower asked the interpreter on hers profile Instagram.

“For me it was fundamental – replied Anna Tatangelo – If I hadn’t started years ago, I would have had a harder time finding myself again”.

“It is a path that each of us should take. There are things that maybe mark you and if you don’t process them they can have repercussions on your choices and in any case on your state of mind. Taking care of yourself is also this” concluded the singer.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Anna Tatangelo made her love story official on social media with Mattia Narducci, a 28-year-old model.

The photos that appeared in Anna Tatangelo’s stories first show a red rose held in their hands, and two close-ups in which a certain complicity and passion is clearly seen. The singer seems to have returned to smile, held in the arms of Narducci, 10 years younger than her, after the end of the relationship with Livio Cori, in April 2022.