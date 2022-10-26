Without a shadow of a doubt Anna Tatangelo she is one of the most loved and simulated singers in the world of music. About two months ago, the artist found herself facing a tragic death in the family. Recently, for the first time, the woman opened her heart on her social networks, letting herself go to a hard outlet. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Recently Anna Tatangelo lost hers mother Palmira which passed away at the age of only 67. The woman was fighting an ugly one disease which her daughter had already talked about on social media by manifesting her own worry.

The famous singer was a lot tied to his mother. In fact, on the occasion of some interviews Tatangelo had talked about the beautiful report he had with the 67-year-old. During an episode of Sunday Inin Mara Venier’s study she had described her mother as the:

Strongest person I know, I consider myself a lucky woman to have you with me. You don’t know how fundamental you can be in my life.

Although a few weeks have passed since Palmira’s disappearance, the singer feels a ache still very strong and alive. To declare it was herself through her social account. In fact, on her Instagram profile, the woman received a series of requests including that of a fan who asked her how he was facing the mourning. This was his reply:

Ups and downs. Not feeling like children anymore is painful … I try to go on with my life, but that feeling of emptiness often makes itself felt … I miss it so much.

Anna Tatangelo: the relationship with her mother Palmira

The relationship between Anna Tatangelo and her mother Palmira was a truly special relationship. The ex-wife of Gigi D’Alessio took every opportunity to talk about the profound affection that bound her to her mother. Even in the study of Silvia Toffaninto very truethe woman had declared: