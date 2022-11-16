After the disappearance of her mother Palmira, Anna Tatangelo suffers another serious mourning

Without any shadow of a doubt Anna Tatangelo is one of the most loved and respected singers in the world of music. Over the last few hours, the artist has suffered a serious death in the family. A few months after the loss of his mother, his grandfather Domenico also died. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Mourning for Anna Tatangelo. Over the last few hours, the grandfather Dominic of the famous singer. The man in question passed away alone 67 years old due to a serious illness. The singer-songwriter’s grandfather died during the night in the city of Sora, in the province of Frosinone. To give the sad announcement it was FrosinoneToday.

However, for the singer-songwriter, grandfather Domenico is not the only mourning he has suffered this year. In fact, al ache for the death of his dear one also adds that for the disappearance of his beloved mom occurred at the end of September.

Anna Tatangelo: the loss of mother Palmira

Palmyra, Tatangelo’s mother passed away in September. The woman was fighting a cancer. However, following a gave relapse the woman she did not make it. The singer herself had announced her death through a post published on her Instagram profile. These were the words accompanying the caption:

It’s too much pain…

Hello Mom.

A few weeks after the funeral, Anna went back to singing sul stage. On that occasion he sang his own for his mother song “The most beautiful”. Overwhelmed by emotion, the artist said: