Surprised at the stake during the night, Anna Tuzzato died at the age of 29 in Belgium

He was called Anna Tuzzato and she was a girl of only 29, who had lived in Belgium for about 2 years, but came from a municipality in the province of Venice. Unfortunately, the young woman died in the night between Friday and Saturday due to a fire that broke out in the building where she lived.

The firefighters who intervened managed to save another student who lives in that same building, but they were unable to do anything for the 29-year-old. They worked their way through the smoke and flamesbut it was too late for her.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place during the night between Friday 9 and Saturday 10 June. Precisely in a small building, which is located in the district of Etterbeekin the city of Brussels, Belgium.

Anna actually came from the municipality of Fiesso d’Arctic, in the province of Venice. But after finding work in an international organization, he decided to to move in that new European city.

Everyone described her as happy and satisfied. However, on that night due to a fire that broke out from the first floor, the flames broke down extended quickly up to the second floor, where the girl was sleeping.

The death of Anna Tuzzato after the fire

At dawn the i Fire fighters who made their way through the flames and smoke. However, when they arrived in Anna’s room it was gone for her nothing to do. They managed to save the life of a student who lived in that place.

The family in learning the heartbreaking news, she was shocked. In fact, they soon flew to the European capital to bring back the body in Italy. The sister wrote in a message: