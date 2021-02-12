“They don’t know how exhausting jail is“, assures on Instagram the false Russian-German heiress Anna Sorokin, with black glasses and in bed, after almost four years in prison for having stolen about $ 275,000 to banks, hotels and friends.

Sorokin, convicted in May 2019, was released on Thursday after passing three years and four months in jail, and “he will be on probation for 10 years,” his lawyer, Audrey A. Thomas, told AFP on Friday.

“He didn’t get it cheap,” Thomas said, insisting that Sorokin was not released early or as a result of COVID-19. “You can’t even open a bank account without permission of the parole committee. “

Thomas did not want to say whether Sorokin will be deported to Germany, as provided by law since she had an expired tourist visa when she was convicted.

“For Anna the next step is to rebuild her life, and live with an air of normality (…) I want people to understand that Anna is first and foremost a human being,” said the lawyer.

Shortly after his release from Albion Medium Security Jail in New York State, Sorokin posted a black and white photo of himself for his over 75,000 followers on Instagram.

In bed, wearing huge sunglasses between immaculate sheets, he wrote: “You don’t know how exhausting prison is.” Many fans they welcomed her and treated her as “queen”.

Anna Sorokin, also known as Anna Delvey, during a trip to Venice. Anna sorokin

A case that caught everyone

Sorokin began rubbing shoulders with New York high society in 2016 with a new name (Anna Delvey) and an outfit that fit the bill: sunglasses from the French brand Céline, sandals from the Italian firm Gucci and luxury purchases from Net-a-Porter and Elyse Walker.

She had invented a new identity upon arriving in America, posing as an heir when in reality she was daughter of a former truck driver Russian who moved to Germany when he was 16 years old.

With cunning lies and unprecedented self-confidence, the young woman, who said her name was Anna Delvey, sought a loan of $ 22 million to found a private club, and got several banks to leave him tens of thousands of dollars.

He put on quite a show to prove that he belonged to that circle, giving 100 dollar bills as tip. But she told different stories about the origin of her wealth, according to people who knew her.

According to these people, he claimed that his father was a diplomat, an oil tycoon and a major solar panel businessman. In real life, his father told New York magazine that he worked as a truck driver and currently operates a heating and air conditioning business.

After a month of trial, a jury considered that the young woman was guilty of eight of the 10 crimes of fraud and robbery that had been imputed to him. She was sentenced to between four and 12 years in prison in May 2019.

Netflix bought the rights to his incredible story reported by Jessica Pressler in New York magazine for a series written by producer Shonda Rimes (“Grey’s Anatomy”) that will star Julia Garner.

An image of Anna Sorokin in court in Manhattan. Photo: Clarín Archive

Sorokin received tens of thousands of dollars from Netflix in rights and consulting, but the majority was spent on lawyers and in fines and restitutions ordered by the courts, according to various media.

Actress, screenwriter and director Lena Dunham (“Girls”), who has a contract with HBO, later announced that she would also adapt the story for the small screen, based on another Vanity Fair article written by an examiner of Anna, to which this one scammed.

