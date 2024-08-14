Producer Dvortsov: Anna Semenovich gets up to 1.5 million rubles per performance

Producer Sergei Dvortsov has revealed the fee for the performance of former soloist of the pop group “Blestyashchie” Anna Semenovich. His words are quoted by the portal “Passions”.

According to the media manager, Semenovich is a sought-after artist. “All these years, Anna has been popular at corporate events, parties, and on television, in various shows. She is in demand, and her fees are quite good. She gets 1.2-1.3 million rubles, up to 1.5 million rubles,” he said.

Earlier, Dvortsov assessed how much the fee of the leader of the group “DDT”, musician Yuri Shevchuk, changed after the start of a special military operation in Ukraine.