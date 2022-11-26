Semenovich shared a selfie video in which she is captured in her own kitchen in an image without makeup. “There is no soup, there is no time to cook it, we must already run. Therefore, dumplings with broth are divine, ”the star gave a quick recipe, admitting that she had a hangover.

In the next story, the celebrity said that the dumplings helped her come to her senses. “I smeared my eyes, smeared my lips, I’m going to work,” Semenovich said.

Earlier, Semenovich spoke about her facial ritual. She said that she uses masks every day and visits a beautician once a week.