Russian actress and TV presenter Anna Semenovich admitted that she froze her eggs. She spoke about this in an interview with the Sobesednik newspaper.

According to the actress, until the age of 40, she did not think about motherhood, but in the end she “matured” in order to have children. Semenovich explained that she would go through this procedure again, although she made up her mind to take this step “just in case.” “I’m fine with women’s health, I follow it very carefully. Doctors do not see any contraindications for giving birth herself. I intend to bear and give birth to a baby myself, ”the newspaper quotes her as saying.

The TV presenter also added that she is considering the possibility of adopting a child. “Perhaps I will, but after giving birth to my children. When I understand what it means to be a mother, I will live it, then I will be able to make such a decision, ”she concluded.

Earlier, Semenovich said that she suffers from a genetic pathology called gigantomastia. She complained that three years ago she had to undergo a breast reduction operation from the ninth to the fifth size. At the same time, the singer argued, now she has the sixth size, and her breasts can increase again.