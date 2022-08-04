After the news that he will not be part of the cast of the new edition of Friends of Maria De Filippi, Anna Pettinelli has returned to occupy the main pages of the gossip column. These days, in fact, the radio announcer is making a lot of talk about itself for a dig at Arisa. Let’s find out what is happening together.

It is now official there does not seem to be any doubt: Arisa will replace Anna Pettinelli in the next edition of Friends of Maria De Filippi. After having been present in the talent as a singing teacher for three consecutive editions, the radio speaker decided to leave school.

To launch the scoop of the dig that Anna Pettinelli addressed to Arisa was ‘Dagospia’. According to the words of the newspaper, it seems that the speaker did not at all welcome the decision of Maria De Filippi to replace her with Arisa. This is what is written about the story:

Arisa, after having shown herself naked on social media, as we know returns to Friends after having been at the court of Milly Carlucci. To criticize her behavior is Anna Pettinelli who launched a very clear joke to the singer without mentioning her name. ‘There are characters who jump from one program to another. A habit that gives me labyrinthitis’.

After the publication of the gossip the direct interested parties they preferred to remain silent and did not confirm or deny the rumors in circulation. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out that one of the two will expose itself about this story.

Anna Pettinelli and the words on Maria De Filippi

In an interview with Lorella Cuccarini, Anna Pettinelli commented on her experience at Friends also reserving some words for the hostess Maria De Filippi. This is what the radio speaker declared: