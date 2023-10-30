During an interview given to very true, Anna Pettinelli spoke about his love life. The radio host declared that she was officially engaged and also revealed the identity of her new love. Let’s find out all her statements together.

Among guests of the already recent episode of very true Anna Pettinelli’s face appears. In Silvia Toffanin’s studio, the radio presenter let herself go unpublished statements regarding his private life revealing that he is officially in love.

In connection with the study of Friends by Maria De Filippi, the singing teacher has revealed who hers is new love. The latter is called Joseph and practices the profession of cook:

It’s been going on for a while, we met in May. He cooks well because it is his profession, he is a chef, before he did something completely different. His name is Giuseppe, Beppe. Falling in love when you grow up is a completely different thing, you don’t feel love at first sight, I fell in love slowly.

To Silvia Toffanin, in addition to confessing that they had been friends in the past and have done some vacation together, Pettinelli did not reveal further details. Subsequently, she focused on the past stories:

Past stories are a bit like the pains of childbirth, if one didn’t forget them they wouldn’t have more children. The pain is forgotten and he falls in love again. I don’t hold grudges, but I will never forgive certain things, I never think about them. I don’t forgive the betrayal, the lies, the opportunism that certain relationships have had, they are ghosts of the past.

Anna Pettinelli at Verissimo: the relationship with Rudy Zerbi

Furthermore, Anna also spoke about hers relationship with Rudy Zerbi who, within the school of Friends, it has definitely become more complicated. These were his words: