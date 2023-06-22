Over the past few hours the name of Anna Pettinelli has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. According to the latest rumors, it seems that the radio speaker has found serenity alongside the former partner of a famous singer. Let’s find out who it is together.

Has Anna Pettinelli found love? The gossip on the RDS speaker does not stop who, according to what was revealed by ‘Novella2000’, has found serenity alongside Andrew DiCarlo, Arisa’s ex boyfriend. After the end of the story with Stefano Macchi, in the life of the former singing teacher of the school of Friends of Maria De Filippi peace would return. Here’s what we know about this much talked about gossip in the last few hours.

Are Anna Pettinelli and Andrea Di Carlo together? The indiscretion

It is not the first time that it is rumored that the RDS speaker has started dating Andrea Di Carlo. The various rumors about the couple began last February when the former partner of Arise he had shared a shot on Instagram that portrayed him together with Pettinelli. Under the image in question, Arisa’s ex had accompanied a short caption:

Too bad you’re engaged again.

Following an interview given to very true together with her friend Stefania Orlando, Anna Pettinelli had in fact revealed that she was dating a man. Last week, however, the weekly ‘Novella2000’ has pinched Anna and Andrew together, out to dinner.

At the moment, those directly involved have preferred to remain silent and have not yet confirmed or denied the gossip that is circulating about them in these hours. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be more updates about this much talked about gossip.