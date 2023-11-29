After the end of the love story with Stefano Andrea Macchi, Anna Pettinelli she found serenity with another man. The teacher’s new partner Friends practices the profession of chef. But how did the spark arise? Let’s find out together!

Among guests to Life Live the face of Anna Pettinelli appeared. The singing teacher of Friends by Maria De Filippi she let herself go to some unprecedented statement about his private life. In detail, the woman declared that she was officially engaged in a new relationship with a cookafter the end of the love story with Stefano Andrea Macchi.

Anyway, it was Alberto Matano to raise the issue during the interview. Therefore, the host threw, in a friendly way, a dig to the woman asking her what the recipe of the pasta and potatoes dish. Convinced that the woman might be aware of the Neapolitan recipe, the host asked her this question:

Is it made with provola or not?

There answer of the directly interested party did not wait:

My boyfriend, who is a chef, makes it with provolone.

However, the teacher of Friends by Maria De Filippi did not go beyond these statements. In fact, being a very private person, he prefers to remain silent and not reveal theidentity of the person who stole her heart with the fantasy Neapolitan recipe.

Therefore, currently, we do not have any others available information on the issue. Although she said she is in a new relationship, she wants to keep the artist secret the identity of her boyfriend. It is probably not yet the right time to come out into the open but this does not exclude that in the future the person concerned will want to reveal other details about his love life.