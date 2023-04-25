These are the words of the singer: “I don’t come for free just because everyone does”

Anna Oxa is without a doubt one of the artists who made the most talks during the last edition of San Remo Festival. Over the last few hours, the singer’s name has returned to occupy the center of the gossip pages for some revelations made regarding the reason for her absence in the episode of Sunday In post festivals. Let’s find out together what his words were.

According to the singer’s words, the reason for the absence of Mara Venier it’s essentially cheap. The artist’s staff has in fact declared that Anna Oxa does not go on broadcasts for free, unlike other artists.

In the press release in question, it was pointed out that the singer since she resides in Switzerland she is forced to pay a withholding tax of 30% to the state. In addition, the artist’s staff communicated that:

Anna Oxa participated in the Sanremo Festival for her audience and not for economic purposes […] You cannot have demanded his presence (as the audience intended). Free… Just because everyone does it!

Sunday InAnna Oxa the only artist of San Remo Festival to be absent in the episode: the words of Mara Venier

Mara Venier herself, during the episode of Sunday In aired after San Remo Festival, had announced that Anna Oxa was the only artist not to be present. These are the words of the presenter: