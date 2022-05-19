Nerves tense between the Rai and Anna Oxa. The singer via a post on her page Facebook official announced the date on which there will be a new hearing at the Civil Court of Rome for the lawsuit between you, Rai and the company Ballandi which produces the transmission Dancing with the Stars.

“Oxarte informs: the next hearing will take place at the Civil Court of Rome on May 30th… Between OXA – RAI – BALLANDI” – it is read.

All accompanied by an article that has nothing to do with the legal case brought by Oxa, but which spoke of the case of Dania Mondini Tg1 reporter who denounced the company for having been forced to share a room with a colleague, let’s say not really “polite” because of his intestinal problems.

But why will Anna Oxa go to court? It all started in 2019 when the singer denounced the public company and the company that produces the show Dancing with the Stars.

“Since I got hurt in Dancing with the Stars in 2013, Rai has closed its doors to me, even if I only sued in 2019, because in any case the legal office blocked all requests for the programs that I wanted. This as you call it: non-violence? But I’m calm, I do my art, people follow me anyway “ – he told the Corriere della Sera.

So Oxa denounced Rai for the discriminatory behavior towards her which, according to them, made her out of any broadcast.

The singer believes that the stop would also have occurred for the Sanremo Festival where its participation in recent years has always been opposed. The last time he set foot at the Ariston was 2011, then total darkness.

His participation in Sanremo more felt second Anna Oxa was that of 2006.

“They asked me to go and I said: I will come, if I can bring what I am and I have brought a mixture of sounds, vibrations, dramaturgy, a sea of ​​humanity, a dimension that was no longer that of the song. However, since so many never express themselves, if there is one who expresses himself, everyone gets on top of him ”.