Her single “Sali” was not particularly appreciated in Sanremo, closing 25th in the standings out of 28 participants: Anna Oxa tells Francesca Fagnani about her experience at the Festival during the last episode of “Belve”, the famous Rai 2 program , which will be broadcast on February 21 at 21.20.

“I am very happy – says the artist – because I don’t relate myself, or Mrs. Oxa, to Sanremo but how much I have managed to bring something extraordinary to the new generation that I believe should be disclosed”.

In the clip that anticipates part of the interview broadcast on the social channels of the program, Fagnani can be seen asking “Perhaps it was not understood?” and Oxa responds: “But by whom? People are outside that hall. The vote? Does not exist. The real grade is the one you transferred. If you hear the word vote, it’s not a number. It’s something else.”

Among the topics touched upon during the chat there is also the singer’s decision to exclude herself from the Green Carpet which was attended by all the other artists in the competition, as well as the pre and post Festival interviews. Oxa recalled a disagreement she had with Rai in 2013 following an injury during Ballando con le Stelle, following which the artist believes she has been included in a company “black list”.

There can be so many answers to this, and there could be answers that I cannot give because they are linked to that moment there, to the Sanremo period. When an artist or his management says he won’t give interviews, what do you do? It says: okay. You cannot condemn because you want to satisfy the desire for I don’t know what”.