Anna Oxa was at Palazzo Chigi yesterday morning. The singer, twice winner of the Sanremo Festival, according to what is learned, met Giorgia Meloni. This is not the first meeting with personalities from the world of entertainment for the premier: in recent weeks he has been spotted several times in the seat of government Pino Insegno. The actor, who is considered very close to the Melonian executive, had joked: “I came to pija the coffee, they make it good here…”.

Anna Oxa’s popularity with the general public was renewed thanks to her return to the Sanremo Festival after a 12-year absence. She had fourteen participations and two victories, she had made her debut at the festival in 1978 with a recent emotion. Undisputed icon with an unmistakable timbre, over the years the Italian-Albanian singer has given the public memorable songs but also real shows with her constant transformations.