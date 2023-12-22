Friday, December 22, 2023, 3:39 p.m.



Hozono Global Jairis decided to hire Anna Montañana as coach of the Endesa Women's League team after the departure of Eric Surís. The Valencian is one of the most important former players in the history of Spanish basketball: five Spanish Super Cups, three Women's League titles, three Queen's Cups, a European Super Cup and a Euroleague, in teams such as Perfumerías Avenida and Ros Casares. Furthermore, Montañana won five medals with the Spanish National Team in the 129 official matches that she played as an international player.

The power forward also enjoyed the WNBA experience with the Minnesota Lynx. In fact, Anna was the first Valencian and the ninth Spaniard in history to reach the most prestigious league in the world. Anna Montañana's transition from player to coach was almost immediate, as she combined a brilliant career on the courts with her training as a basketball coach.

In 2016 he was an assistant for the Spanish U16F team, winning gold at the European Championship in Udine. In 2018, Montañana made the jump to the Montakit Fuenlabrada bench as an assistant coach, becoming the first woman in history to hold this position in the ACB. In 2021 she lived an intense year on the bench: first, in Colombia as the first coach of Sabios de Manizales; second, in the U19 World Cup as an assistant and, finally, in Argentina as assistant coach of the Club Atlético Obras Sanitarias.

In the 2022/23 season he returned to Spain to coach Lointek Gernika, qualifying for the Queen's Cup and the league Playoffs. After a good season in the Basque Country, she signed as coach of the men's team of the Alginet Bàsquet Club of LEB Plata. An incorporation of guarantees for a Hozono Global Jairis who wants to continue aspiring for everything in the national competition.