The minor Anna Moldovan, just two years old, has the whole of Spain on edge for her disappearance on April 21after her mother, María José Rodríguez Castillo, fled with the barely two-year-old infant bound for Colombia.

According to the authorities, who are searching throughout the country, the minor reported as ‘kidnapped’ by the father, Gheorghe Eugen, was last seen on April 20, and since then his whereabouts are unknown.

After the complaints, and an inspection of Anna’s possible route together with her mother, evidence of a trip to Bogotá, Colombia, on the 21st was found at the Adolfo Suárez airport.

From there, although in principle it was accused of a possible case of child abduction, the authorities took a turn in the investigation after finding several complaints of domestic abuse filed against the father of the minor.

Although Anna and her parents lived in the city of Madrid, at the time of the disappearance of the minor they were separated after Eugen’s abuse of María José Rodríguez.

With this information, the Spanish Civil Guard has launched communications with the Colombian Foreign Ministry to obtain information on the two women whose whereabouts are currently unknown.

Likewise, in Spain the custody of the father of the minor has not been reported, despite the complaints, while the authorities locate Anna and María José to be repatriated to Spanish soil and thus be able to initiate a trial on the case.

