Actress Anna Mikhalkova said that with age it became easier for her to undress on camera

Popular Russian actress Anna Mikhalkova told how her attitude towards filming sex scenes has changed with age. Her words leads Starhit publication with reference to the show “Cinema in Details”.

The star of Anna Melikyan’s new film “Anna’s Feelings” admitted that over the years it has become much easier for her to decide to undress on camera. “Regarding the nude scenes, of course, you had to live to be almost 50 years old to finally decide on it. But I realized that it will probably get worse!” – she said. The actress added that she came to such a decision when she realized that her profession “implies some stories about people’s intimate lives.”

At the same time, according to Mikhalkova, she never received offers to star in sex scenes that would seem truly inappropriate and unacceptable to her. She emphasized that she was not ready to overstep her moral beliefs and expose herself more than is required by the plot, even for the sake of a large and important project.

Previously, the coordinator of intimate scenes in films, Elle McAlpine, spoke about working on the series “The Lost and Lost” and revealed what advice she gave to the leading actress Emma Stone after filming numerous sex scenes. She stated that she advised the actress to take a cold shower at the end of the day to get rid of this feeling.