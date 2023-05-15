Anna Lou Castoldi she is a daughter of art since her parents are very famous and well-known personalities in the world of music and cinema. She is in fact the daughter of morgan And Asia Argento. Today she is 21 years old and telling herself to Fanpages has revealed that despite the notoriety of his parents, he lives an independent life without weighing on their shoulders.

Anna has revealed that she has a great passion for cinema (she starred in the Baby series, ed) but also for art. Passions that still don’t allow him to be independent, for this reason he has done and continues to do the humblest jobs to support himself together with his girlfriend.

“I deliver pizzas, but I’ve worked as a waitress, I’ve even worked as a labourer, I’ve painted houses and moved houses. A little bit of everything” – he said.

Anna lives in Rome with her girlfriend and immediately understood that she had to take care of herself. “I live with my girlfriend and we support ourselves in a small village. I’m doing a lot of work in this period, also because I still can’t make a living with art. So I try to get busy.”

An independence that arrived very soon. “I’m 21 now and I can’t ask my parents for money. Except my mom told me right away. When I first made money with the Baby series, at 18-19, she made it clear to me that I had to take care of myself. I’m getting by and I’m learning a lot of things. It’s true that it’s stressful, but it’s part of life.” – he said.

Long engaged, she lives with her partner in Rome. “I’m very happy with my girlfriend Dora, we don’t need to get married in church, but adopting and building a family is quite complicated in our country. We live together, we have many projects and it’s a serious story, but Italy seems to push young people, minorities and the ‘different’ to go elsewhere”.

The couple is thinking of going to live abroad: “We talk about it often and I’m a little sorry. I’m very attached to Rome, I’ve always had a good time and I’m fond of it, but elsewhere we could find ourselves better. I don’t know if it’s the Vatican or something else, but for the history we’ve had we should be among the most evolved peoples from all points of view. Instead, unfortunately, there is a lot of ignorance that leads to hatred”.