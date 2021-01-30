Account Anna Llenas, the prestigious Spanish author and illustrator of children’s picture books, that his last title, Mom (Timun Mas), began to develop during her second pregnancy, when she felt again how important the symbolic images had been in the first one, which usually represents the growth of the baby within the uterus week by week. It is already known, that at four weeks the fetus is the size of an apple seed, at 11 that of a lime, at 20 that of an artichoke, at 31 that of a coconut and at 40 that of a watermelon. “In those first moments of pregnancy, these images give shape to the idea of ​​what you have inside and with them the desire, the bond and the love also take shape”, affirms Llenas. Thanks to a great visual work, the author has managed to capture on the pages of Mom this growth, both physical (that of the belly and that of the baby) and emotional, reflected in short texts loaded with a universal emotion. Because although this is a personal book, a story of its own, Mom tells us about a collective experience and feelings that irremediably unite mothers from all over the world.

Question. The format of Mom is beautiful. We tend to focus a lot on illustrations and texts, but in this album the format seems to me an essential element because it has the ability to count as much as words or images. How did you get to it?

Answer. I wanted to make that drawing of the seed that grows little by little until it becomes the baby that is born; and also wanted to reflect the shape of the belly. I was doing many sketches and formats to see how I could give more emphasis to those two things that I wanted to reflect: the growth of the belly and the seed that is brewing inside. That is why the final format of the book, which has two parts. On the one hand, the upper part of the trunk and the mother’s head, which remains in the background; and, on the other, the part of the belly and the baby, which is what really takes center stage. In the end I came to this die, which seemed like a very simple way to show what I wanted.

P. I find that contrast that you reflect in the book very special: how children go from being a seed that grows inside the mother during pregnancy to being our world and occupying everything when they are born.

R. Everything starts with a seed, which is the symbolic image that books that use these visual metaphors often use to explain the growth of a baby in the womb. A seed that, in addition to the mother’s womb, also arises in the head and in the heart and that grows until it becomes real and becomes a world, our world.

P. You don’t hesitate to say that Mom It is a very special book for you, I sense that because there is a lot about Anna Llenas and her feelings in each illustration and in each short text that composes it.

R. Of course, there is a lot of me because it is a book made from my own personal experience. In that second pregnancy I had more time than in the first and also different emotions. My feeling is that in the second pregnancy you have fewer doubts, anxieties and fears. You are more calm and that tranquility makes you live it in a more relaxed way and enjoying it in a different way, feeling it much more. In that pregnancy I connected with a deeper and more inner part of myself. Let’s say I closed my ears to the outside world and focused more on myself. Pregnancy is a great time to stop and take time for yourself. In my case, as I say, it was a much more interior connection, a time to stop and attend to myself that allowed me to write and draw more; and also to realize that what I was living could be a book.

P. And despite being very yours, I would tell you that it is a universal album and that every mother can make hers. I imagine that was a challenge with this album, to transcend the personal.

R. I’m glad you made that comment because I think here You can also see the importance of the format, of that double shot that we mentioned before. The mother’s face, which could be something more personal, is in black and white, has no expression and remains in the background, while all the prominence and color is in the belly, in the three dimensions of what happens below, in that universal world that can represent any mother, that unites us all. Precisely the emphasis on the growth of the belly and the seed, as well as the emotions of the text, is totally intentional. I did not want the emotions to be defined by the expressions on the face, but I wanted them all to pass through the belly and through the text.

P. I read on your Instagram channel that Mom it is “the story that I would one day want to tell my children.” How have they reacted to your story?

R. They really liked the book, because they both come out reflected, since there is the baby that is born and the sister who lives the process of the growth of the belly of mother and her little brother. But I have to confess one thing to you: the older sister knows that the baby in the book is her little brother, so when I read the story to her, she wants me to explain the story of when she was inside me (laughs). This has made me see that children are fascinated by knowing their history of when they were inside their mothers’ belly, united by that magical thread that is the umbilical cord. That fascinates them, it draws their attention a lot. But I believe that beyond that mystery of being in the belly, in the field of story and history you are also telling them that there is already desire and love for them before they are born. I think that this book is basically talking about that, the bond, unconditional love and desire, which are very important bases of secure attachment for children, since feeling that unconditional love will give them security for life.

P. The book is pure Anna Llenas style, with those shapes and that explosion of tones so characteristic of your work. But, if your Color Monster had to put a color to pregnancy and the birth of a child, what would it be?

R. The pink, of course. Although I think it is a combination of many colors, because it is true that pregnancy and birth also bring you other feelings such as fear, for example. But hey, if I had to choose a color I would tell you that the one that dominates the most is the pink of love.

P. Sometimes, by the way, I’ve wondered how an artist survives a hit like The Color Monster that marks so much a career …

R. Well, I would tell you not by losing the north and not identifying with external success. I believe that the only way to survive is not being dependent on the gaze of others and trying to continue making books as when I did The color monster without pretending to be a success. I am very happy with him, of course, but that cannot confuse or cloud me.

P. Many artists end up denying that impressive work. You, on the other hand, from what I see, have almost adopted the endearing character.

R. I love the Monster very much, but for me he is just one more son than I have. There are also Lolo and Rita, or Julia, for example, and I love them all very much. The Monster has walked a lot alone, it is true, and he is already independent and does not come home almost even for Christmas (laughs), but in no case do I think that I am “Anna from the Color Monster”. As I was saying, I love him very much, but I also want to keep getting characters and stories to come out of me that can accompany and help many other people, because in the end a book is also a good friend.

