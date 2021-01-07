It has been three years since Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova became parents for the first time and twice. The singer and the extenista received the twins Nicholas and Lucy in the strictest privacy and with hardly having transpired the news that Kournikova was pregnant. The unknown was such that it was even suggested that it had been a surrogacy, because the artist’s partner had not been seen pregnant. Gossip that she herself silenced when, months after giving birth to the twins, she published an image on her social networks that showed her advanced state.

Since then, fatherhood has made them break with the maxim that Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias have always followed to protect their private lives and have left that small window of social networks to show all their followers how happy they have been since they were little they came into your lives three years ago now. On the occasion of her birthday, precisely on Wednesday, December 16, Kournikova published two images, two close-ups of a smiling Nicholas and Lucy with no more text than the number 3, for their birthday, and an emoticon of a heart. With this tribute to her little ones, the former tennis player has also revealed the exact date on which they arrived in the world, because it was not until three days later that the news broke, which was exclusively given by the American portal TMZ, that they had become parents.

In addition to filling their networks with endearing images and funny videos of their little ones, the couple has also changed their way of showing themselves to the public. Especially Enrique Iglesias, who within six months of having his children allowed himself in his interviews to talk about how his life had changed. “Now that I have children, that I have babies, it is very difficult for me to travel. Everything revolves around them, ”the singer said on Telemundo television in 2018 about how difficult it had become for him to resume concerts.

Silence and discretion reigned in the couple at the end of 2019, but it was soon discovered that the reason was none other than Anna Kournikova was pregnant again. Iglesias and Kournikova have lived for years on Bay Point, one of the most luxurious and exclusive islands in Miami Bay. It is almost impossible to access its armored urbanization, and when the paparazzi found out that the tennis player could be pregnant, they posed as Uber drivers to be able to sneak into the area. The house has its own berth and there the singer anchors his boat, with which he goes sailing at sunset. On one of those walks, from boat to boat, the first and only photo of Anna Kournikova’s second pregnancy was taken. A few days later, the baby arrived in the world at the South Miami hospital, where the tennis player had a whole wing to protect her privacy.

Mary joined the family on January 30, 2020, something that the world knew in February, when the couple published several images of the moment of their birth in the hospital on their social networks. Although Masha, as the singer affectionately calls her, has fewer public portraits than her brothers, she has also captured everyone’s attention when a few months ago her mother published a photograph in which she appeared dressed as a little tennis player, the profession of Kournikova. Already a little older, you could see the features of little Mary, who looks like her older brothers. They all seem to have brought out the characteristics of their blonde mother, with fair hair and skin and blue eyes.

Despite their fame and the interest their lives arouse, Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias manage to keep their lives away from the spotlight. So much that it is hardly known about them that they met in the recording of the music video Escape, in 2001, and they quickly began dating. The tennis player was then 20 years old and the singer, 26. They have been together for around 19 years and the two enjoy a quiet life in Miami. They do not participate in social life and the images of the two together are counted. They only allow you to show a piece of your privacy when and as they choose, which is always usually on social networks.