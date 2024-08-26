Actress Anna Khilkevich ordered a cake for her daughter Anna-Maria for 250 thousand rubles

Russian actress Anna Khilkevich ordered an expensive cake for her youngest daughter Anna-Maria’s sixth birthday. This was reported by the Telegram channel “Star”.

According to the publication, the cost of the confectionery for the child’s birthday was 250 thousand rubles. The treat was a large castle, from which a figurine of Anna-Maria rode out. However, according to confectioner Marina Sinitskaya, an unpleasant situation occurred at the celebration.

“One of the guests at the site bit off the head of the figurine on the cake and the birthday girl was upset, but we decided to recreate the figurine to give it to her again. Now our sculptor is making a new one, as a keepsake for Anna-Maria of her celebration and birthday cake,” the specialist said.

It is known that the finalist of the “New Star Factory” Gabriel Alexandrov and the star of the TV series “Manyunya” Karina Kagramanyan performed at the event.

Earlier in August, Anna Khilkevich responded to haters who criticized her daughter for her cheap gift. The celebrity presented the girl with a pink push-button telephone.