“Anna Kanakis was a multifaceted woman, full of interests, very cultured, of a proud beauty. When she began to have success also as a writer, she joked: ‘Even if I won a Nobel Prize I would always be remembered as Miss Italy 1977’. I will always remember her with a smile”. This is how Patrizia Mirigliani remembers Anna Kanakis with Adnkronos, who was the youngest Miss Italy, at just 15 years old.

“Anna – adds the patron of the beauty contest – I often heard from her, the last time in 2019 to invite her to the television final of the 80th anniversary of Miss Italia, on Rai1. She immediately seemed happy to be able to share with all of us that historic milestone, of which she too had been very proudly part. When she suddenly declined, I understood that the real reason for that refusal was linked to health problems…”, concludes Mirigliani.

When Enzo Mirigliani died in 2011, Anna Kanakis told Adnkronos: “I have very sweet memories of Enzo Mirigliani – she said – I remember when, at just fifteen years old, I was elected Miss Italy and he, understanding that I was a little scared, hugged me and looking at me with those blue eyes said to me: ‘don’t worry, you have joined the big family of Miss Italy'”.