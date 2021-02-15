Russian actress and singer Anna Kalashnikova broke her front tooth on a diamond ring that her fiance Ivan Semyonov had hidden in a cake. The artist told Komsomolskaya Pravda about this on Monday, February 15th.

The incident happened on Valentine’s Day night. The lovers dined at a restaurant, at the end of the evening the 36-year-old actress was brought a dessert. “It turned out that, by agreement with the pastry chef, they hid a diamond ring in the cake. I didn’t know about it and accidentally broke my front tooth on it. I had to urgently go to the dentist, ”said Kalashnikova.

Earlier in February, Kalashnikova spoke about her son’s real father. According to her, she gave birth to a child from a businessman in 2015. Their relationship ended shortly thereafter.