Social activist Anna Hazare warned on Monday that he would start the agitation in Delhi in January if the central government did not take a firm decision on his demands related to farmers’ issues. In a statement issued at Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, Anna said that he has decided to ‘resume’ his protest in Delhi next month and has also informed the government about it. However, no information has been provided regarding the date of the movement.

Anna Hazare said that he has been demonstrating for the farmers for the last three years but the government did not take any step to address these issues. He said, ‘I was sitting on a hunger strike at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi for the first time on March 21, 2018, regarding various demands related to farmers.

Hazare said, ‘On the seventh day, then Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, then Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis came to meet me. At that time he gave written assent accepting the demands, but they never met. I again sat on a hunger strike in Ralegan Siddhi on 30 January 2019. Even at that time, the Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, Minister of State for Defense Subhash Bhamre and Fadnavis had given written assurances, but the demands were never met.

He said, ‘I have once again decided to resume that protest in Delhi in January, which has been going on for the last three years and sent a letter in this regard to the Center. Take concrete decisions or I am firm on my decision (to resume the protest). ‘

The 83-year-old Hazare had earlier said on Sunday that the government only makes hollow promises, so there is no confidence in him now. He said that some leaders have asked for a month’s time and have given them time till the end of January. If his demands are not met, he will go on hunger strike again.

On December 14, Anna Hazare wrote a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar warning that MS. He will go on a hunger strike if his demands to implement Swaminathan Committee recommendations and provide autonomy to the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) are not accepted. Senior BJP leader and former Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Haribhau Bagde had also met Hazare recently and made him aware of the three new agricultural laws of the Center. Hazare fasted in support of the Bharat Bandh of peasant organizations on December 8, demanding the repeal of agricultural laws.