Anna Grassellinoa Sicilian scientist, has been chosen to lead one of the most ambitious projects in the field of quantum technology: the development of the most powerful quantum computer in the world. This role was awarded to her following an important agreement between IBM And SQMS (Superconducting Quantum Materials and Systems Center).

The agreement between tech giants

IBM, the world leader in computer manufacturing, together with SQMS, has decided to focus on the experience and innovation of Grassellino. This collaboration aims to further push the boundaries of superconducting materials and systems science, with the target to make significant progress in computation quantum.

Anna Grassellino has a notable background in the field of quantum physics and has already contributed to several projects of international importance

His expertise will be essential to overcome the numerous challenges techniques that the construction of such a device entails.

The project’s ambition is not only to create the most advanced quantum computer globally, but also to explore new possibility of use of this technology in sectors such as medicine, the engineering and the financewhere the ability to process large amounts of data at speed previously unthinkable could revolutionize entire industries.

The importance of such a development in the field of quantum technology cannot to be underrated. Quantum computers, Thank you to their ability to operate on principles completely different from traditional computers, they open new frontiers in terms of speed and of efficiency of the calculation.

What impact do you think the progress towards computer more powerful quantum mechanics will have on our daily lives?