She had a dream, Anna Gutu wanted to be the first woman to climb the 14 highest mountains on Earth: she died at 32

Anna Gutu he lost his life at just 32 years old. The American mountaineer was on Shisha Pangma, one of the highest mountains, located in the Himalayas (Asia).

It was his dream, to climb the highest mountains. Anna Gutu used to share her excursions on social media. Many of her followed her adventures and complimented her on that feeling of freedom that he was able to convey. She was happy and was able to show it to all her virtual friends. The 32-year-old is died chasing her dream.

Anna Gutu was originally from Ukraine, but lived in the United States. She had always told her friends that she would one day become the only American woman to be managed to climb Shisha Pangma. Unfortunately, however, things did not go as she had planned. The mountaineer lost his life together with a friend. Another friend, however, is still missing. Rescuers are working day and night to find him Gina Marie. The two were very close.

Anna Gutu was not the only one to lose her life on the Shisha Pangma

They had the same dream, to become like Christopher Bernard Warner and Ed Viesturs, the only two Americans who managed to conquer the 14 peaks of the 14 highest mountains in the world. Unfortunately, this is not the first time the world has been forced to read about such a tragedy. I am more than 30 the climbers who lost their lives attempting to climb Shisha Pangma. And the 14th highest mountain on Earth8.2018 m above sea level.

The mountain consists of three main peaks. The first ascent of Shisha Pangma was accomplished on May 2, 1964 by a Chinese expedition led by Xu Jing. The female one, however, was carried out by Junko Tabei in 1981. The woman had already climbed Everest in 1975.

Over the years other climbers from all over the world have reached the summit. But Anna Gutu dreamed of being the first American woman to succeed in the undertaking. Unfortunately He did not make itlost his life at just 32 years old.