In the mid-1960s – after a coup d’état in Brazil that saddled the country with a military dictatorship – Brazilian artist Anna Bella Geiger (Rio de Janeiro, 1933) decided to change tack with her artworks. She no longer wants to make abstract work, but switches to imagining organs and other physical elements, and decides a little later to depict her own vision on maps.

Just as the dictatorship wants to rewrite the country’s history, silencing and killing all dissenting voices, Geiger’s work criticizes this forced new view of her country. Her works become gory, as a Brazilian critic called it at the time, she herself prefers to speak of her ‘visceral phase’ in interviews. Whether you call it gory or visceral, the paper-painted, etched, and drawn embryos, talking livers, or colorful ear muffs pierced from the ear canal (Geiger’s own favorite in this series on the body) are fascinating.

Anna Bella Geiger, carne na tabua1969, aquatint, etching, relief on paper.

Photo Anna Bella Geiger



Political body

“The body has always been political,” says Geiger, and she’s right. The same goes for the world maps, which she composes differently each time or in which she inserts an embroidery needle to show unexpected connections. It distorts continents, sometimes places Brazil in the center, sometimes the country shines through its absence, Europe is on the periphery or is blown up, on a map arranged on the theme of oil, the Middle East is again enormously magnified. The relativity of maps is now commonplace, but when Geiger made them in the 1970s, she was ahead of her time. This also applies to all her interpretations of the body, the relations between men and women and the power relations that she focuses on in her work.

take Local da acao (Place of action), which can be seen on a video screen: Kraftwerk sounds as the continent of South America appears in the center with Brazil being a black hole. The work dates from the late 1970s, when video art was still in its infancy. You’d say, being so technically outdated, it won’t stand the test of time, but Geiger had mastered the technique and the subject – even if the tape did take some beating.

Fluid Boundaries

It is perhaps because she is ahead of her time that a solo exhibition of hers can only now be seen in the Netherlands: Anna Bella Geiger. Brazilian art pioneer at the Frans Hals Museum. At the same time, it is also surprising for someone whose work has been shown at biennials fifty years ago, an artist who is Brazil’s video art pioneer and has work in the permanent collections of not only Brazilian art museums but also New York’s MoMa, the Victoria & Albert Museum in London and the Center Pompidou in Paris.

Anna Bella Geiger, Brasil native Brasil alienigena1976-1977, 1 of 18 postcards in which the artist depicts himself as the original population of Brazil.

Photo Museu de Arte de Sao Paulo /Assis Chateaubriand



She herself was born in Brazil, but as the daughter of refugee Jewish Poles, Geiger knew from her own experience that everything is less fixed than you think, whether it concerns place, position or the gaze of the other person. “Imagine this curiousity: you have a country, a place that is not defined, and suddenly it is defined,” Geiger wrote herself with her cards.

She continues this in beautiful notebooks, recording how in the 1970s the grip of the dictatorship on education is increasing. The portraits where she questions her own identity by taking pictures of herself in the same way the natives are portrayed work well. Staged photos of the Bororo people are just as artificial by governments as Geiger’s own photos, in which she stands with bow and arrow in her garden. Stranger or original, they are as fluid as the borders on her maps where sometimes a very rigorous ice age seems to be sliding past when you see the drifted continents.

Matisse

That questioning official stories and self-evidence can also turn out very funny, as is apparent from the series she made about artist studios and the rooms of art collectors. Marcel Duchamp, Kandinsky, Mondrian: their work was visible everywhere, female artists were less fortunate. Geiger mounts images of herself in the studios and expensive rooms, she lies draped on a sofa as if she were part of the interior. While Matisse is doing some cutting and pasting in a wheelchair, Geiger smiles at him from a painting as if she were his muse, as she is present in all those other studios or when an artist wants to leave his house, for example, and stands next to it. . An artist in a hunter’s hat, for example, stands in front of his door, Geiger has drawn himself next to it, standing slightly higher on the steps so that she is also a bit bigger.

Anna Bella Geiger, bureaucracia1978. Acrylic on canvas.

Photo Anna Bella Geiger / Fabiano Ribeiro Doyle



Meanwhile, elsewhere in a video artwork, four women shout together ‘Say with us: BU-REAU-CRA-CY’. Geiger also made paintings of that exclamation, they are less witty, but just as compelling as the video works: the o-mouth with which they form the word bureaucracy is no less. Or another video work from 1982 in which two young people connect art and ideology: ‘Bro bra bre bri bru’ is the conclusion.

Ideology, power, the body and the place of women: forty years later we still have trouble with that combination. Sometimes you wish that everything around it could only be limited to those sounds.

Exhibition Anna Bella Geiger: Brazilian Art Pioneer† Until 21/8 in the Frans Hals Museum, location Hal, Haarlem. Information: franshalsmuseum.nl