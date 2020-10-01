Because Hamburg’s Justice Senator Anna Gallina could be involved in an embezzlement scandal, the opposition is calling for the allegations to be clarified. Otherwise the Green politician would have to take her hat off.

D.he speculations about the involvement of Hamburg’s Justice Senator Anna Gallina (Greens) in a criminal investigation did not stop. “It owes the public clear answers to the serious allegations raised,” said the CDU judicial expert in the citizenry, Richard Seelmaecker. If Gallina does not invalidate this, she should let her office rest in order to avert further damage to the Hamburg judiciary. Otherwise, Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) would have to exclude his senator “in the event that criminal proceedings are initiated against them as well, as provided by the Senate Act in Section 7,” as Seelmaecker further explained.

The background is a current report in the “Bild” newspaper. Accordingly, it could be tight for the Justice Senator in an investigation against Gallina’s former partner Michael Osterburg. Osterburg – former Green parliamentary group leader in the Mitte district – is accused of having embezzled parliamentary group funds amounting to more than 67,000 euros. Although the investigation is directed against Osterburg as the only accused, it is still questionable whether Gallina knew anything about the embezzlement of the funds. After all, the two were living together at the time of the crime and have a child together.

According to the “Bild” newspaper, around a dozen of at least 80 people were recently written to, with whom Osterburg claims to have eaten, according to the hospitality receipts. There is a suspicion that information was falsified. Most of the documents are said to come from an Italian restaurant in the Hamburg district of Eimsbüttel. The police are now supposed to assume that there were a number of two-person meetings between Osterburg and Gallina in the restaurant, which could possibly have been accounted for using the falsified receipts.

In response to a request from WELT, Gallina said: “Please understand that I am not commenting on the questions in order not to endanger the ongoing investigation against Mr. Osterburg. I am sure that the police and the public prosecutor will investigate the allegations with the necessary thoroughness and carry out all necessary witness interviews. “Such a witness interview has not yet taken place in your case.” Neither the police nor the public prosecutor have contacted me, “said the Justice Senator.

Gallina is considered controversial overall. Because since December 2019, the public prosecutor’s office – which reports to her as the Senator of Justice – has been suspected of insulting, defamation and defamation against the 37-year-old. In July, the case was dropped because the criminal complaint was not filed within three months. In addition to Gallina and Osterburg, the new State Councilor in the transport authority, Martin Bill, was reported by two former members of the Green parliamentary group in the Hamburg-Mitte district assembly. All of the accused were accused of wrongly publicly associating the two MPs with Islamist positions.

“The credibility of the red-green Senate and the rule of law are at stake”

From the point of view of the Christian Democrat Seelmaecker, Hamburg’s judiciary is “spared nothing under green leadership”. First, Gallina’s predecessor Till Steffen (Greens) will be dumped by his own people to make room for the state chairman in the Senate. “Then follow the allegations of defamation and insult as well as the disregard of the principle of the right to be heard by Ms. Gallina.” And now there is the next involvement of the Justice Senator in a criminal investigation.

According to the AfD parliamentary group chairman Dirk Nockemann, Gallina “of course, the presumption of innocence” applies. However, the serious allegations would have to be cleared up quickly by the criminal investigation authorities. If Gallina was even partially involved in the Osterburg case, she had to “take her hat off as soon as possible or be dismissed”.

Nockemann: “The credibility of the red-green Senate and the rule of law are at stake.” Because after the controversial drink of Interior Senator Andy Grote (SPD) there is now “another senatorial scandal in the still young legislature”. On the occasion of his reappointment as Senator, Grote violated the Corona ordinance at the time with a reception for around 30 guests in June. As a result, the social democrat had to pay a fine of 1000 euros.