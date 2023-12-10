These are the actress’s words about the presenter: “It disturbs me, the limit has been exceeded”

Over the last few hours the name of Anna Foglietta is occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. Interviewed by ‘Vanity Fair’, the actress made some statements against Ilary Blasi which did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Anna Foglietta against Ilary Blasi. As already anticipated, in an interview with ‘Vanity Fair’ the actress had her say on the release of the documentary Unique. These were his words about it:

What relationship do I have with horns? Why are we talking about it? Ah yes, for Ilary Blasi’s film. So I think that betrayal is one of the most painful things to discover but also to do.

And, continuing with his speech, the actress he then added:

And this is perhaps the most exciting thing, so to speak, because pain always remains one of the engines that fuels us. The betrayal, however, exposed like this disturbs me enormously. I believe there is a limit, and that this goes beyond it.

To then conclude:

In short, it’s not my story. What amuses me? A few days ago I was a guest of dancing with the Stars with Lillo. I didn’t imagine it, but I had a blast. And then everyone saw me. I could reinvent myself as a dancer.

