Anna Falchi and her brother Sauro told each other on television, the relationship that binds them is lasting: their words

Queen of social media, but withdrawn from television for a while, Anna Falchi is back to being talked about. The showgirl was spite of the afternoon of Rai 1, in particular in the program of Serena Bortone, “Today is another day”.

In transmission with her, however, also a second guest, her brother Sauro Falchi. The two talked and talked about their relationship that it appears to be solid and deep, between the brothers everything is going well and they really love each other.

In particular, Sauro talked about when his sister Anna was helpful in getting him on a career. The sister was already established, while he was in serious trouble so they reached out:

I was a time waster without art or part, after being a soldier Anna asked me if I wanted to work with her. It wasn’t easy, because she is a freak of order and cleanliness, but it went away.

Sauro has always been faithful to him even when journalists offered staggering figures to make gossip. Sauro revealed a particular episode of Anna Falchi:

Shortly after we saw each other again they offered forty million to reveal where my sister was hidden with Fiorello, but I preferred to stay with my ten thousand lire in my pocket and not reveal her secret. I work in the press office, I take care of contracts, a bit of everything… the fundamental problem is that you have become from Lazio, while I am a passionate Roma fan.

There is also the replica of the woman who only spent good words for Sauro Falchi: