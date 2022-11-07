Lazio, the party of Anna Falchi after the derby won against Roma

There Lazio “sponge” theOlympic winning the derby “away from home” (at least for the calendar) against Rome: decides Felipe Anderson. And among the eagles fans the joy explodes after the 0-1 which is worth the overtaking of the team of Sarri on that of Mourinho. First of all to celebrate is one of the most loved Lazio VIP fans, Anna Falchi.

Anna Falchi, video for the derby won by Lazio against Roma

“It’s history, yes. It’s over Rome-Lazio and we won the Derby. But it goes. Always strength Lazio, force. I’m seeing it here, from a small device, but the important thing is to always be there “, the words of Anna Falchi after the success of his Lazio against the Rome.





Roma-Lazio, Felipe Anderson: “Ciro helps me, today’s shirt to keep”

The hero of the Rome-Lazio derby, Felipe Anderson, tells his joy: “Surely today is a derby to remember. I’m voiceless, today’s shirt is worth keeping. We know that every derby is part of football history so I have to keep it. It is a mistake to think that everything is fine without Ciro (Immobile) and Sergej (Milinkovic Savic), they were with us. Ciro was with us throughout the retreat, these are details that help us. We must continue with this humility because we are strong “, the Brazilian’s words to Dazn.” Ciro is a leader and he has given me some advice since he plays in his role. He is a teacher, I cannot tell you here what advice though. We hope he comes back as soon as possible, but until he comes back I have to keep the secrets of the movements to myself. In the second half we fought on every ball all together, even those who entered. This means that this group can aim high, it gives us the energy to continue ”.

