Anna Falchi: “I’m a Lazio fan, but I have a special relationship with Napoli”

Anna Falchi’s heart has always beat very strongly for Lazio. But the showgirl reveals a sympathy for Naples. “I’m a Lazio fan, but I have a privileged relationship with Napoli and the Neapolitans and I’m delighted if he wins the Scudetto – his words to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli – He has put on an incredible journey, scoring 62 points out of 65, a truly enviable. It would be a well-deserved triumph for the Neapolitan team”

Anna Falchi towards Naples-Lazio

And the next round of the championship will see the two teams face off, Sarri against Spalletti. The presenter of I Fatti Vostri (on Rai2) explains: “It will be a great match against Lazio on Friday evening at the Maradona Stadium. I repeat, I would be delighted if this Napoli wins, because Luciano Spalletti is a very good coach who, among other things, has never won a title like this in Italy, it would be a first time for him too – the words of Anna Falchi on Radio Kiss Kiss Naples – I know the team that the coach (Sarri, ed) has loved since he was a child is Napoli. It will be a particular challenge for him too on Friday evening.”





Anna Falchi and the foil for the Napoli championship

Anna Falchi reveals a small vote in the event of the tricolor of Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia and companions (which is now almost a given given the 18-point lead over Milan and Inter and the odds of some bookmakers that have collapsed to 1.01). No strip-tease like for his Lazio championship in 2000 (when she remained in a white bra during the party at the Olimpico), but the showgirl made a promise: “I made a foil with the Neapolitans, If the Azzurri win the title, I’ll be in town to celebrate.”

Read also

Giusy Meloni scores: queen on the night of the Milan Foundation. The photos



Giusy Meloni (Instagram giusymeloni)

Subscribe to the newsletter

