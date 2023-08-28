These are the words of the presenter: “The flame goes out. So it’s better to be alone”

Anna Falchi and Walter Rodinò they are no longer a couple. After about a year and a half from the beginning of the relationship, the presenter de Your Facts announced that she is single again. The announcement was made through an interview with the ‘Messaggero’: let’s find out what her words were together.

The love between Anna Falchi and Walter Rodinò is shipwrecked. The announcement was made by the presenter de Your Facts in an interview given to the ‘Messaggero’. The presenter, ready to return to the helm of the historic program broadcast on Rai 2, announced the end of the love story with Walter Rodinò, communication expert. These were his words about it:

I am living a second youth. I don’t feel my age and have been happily single for two months, which hasn’t happened to me in years. But let’s not talk about exes, please.

The presenter of Your Facts also revealed the alleged reason why the relationship would end:

The flame goes out. Then it’s better to be alone.

But that’s not all. The interview that Anna Falchi released to the ‘Messaggero’ and then continued with some revelations that the presenter and actress made about her career. These were his words about it:

People talk about me only for my exes, but I’ve made films with masters who were perhaps only attracted by my physical appearance, but I’ve mixed something up. I have a nice resume, me.

And, continuing, Anna Falchi then added: