Anna Falchi against Antonio Ricci for Giambruno's outbursts

Anna Falchi criticizes Antonio Ricci for broadcasting the famous outbursts featuring Andrea Giambruno and which caused the rift between the journalist and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Interviewed by True, the presenter, when asked whether the Prime Minister was right to leave her partner, replied: “Of course. I would have done the same. Please go your way, I'll go mine. Even if I think that Giambruno didn't do the biggest damage.”

According to Anna Falchi, in fact, the main culprit is “Antonio Ricci. He exaggerated. When a family is involved, you have to tread carefully. Because in our environment it is well known that everything then becomes excessively commented on, judged.”

If outbursts came out Your Facts, the Rai 2 program hosted by Anna Falchi, according to the presenter it would emerge that “We are a beautiful team! I have an equal relationship with Michele Guardì, he respects me, for me he is almost family.”

On her reputation as a right-wing woman, however, Anna Falchi replies: “In reality I consider myself a moderate. I gave the first vote to Marco Pannella, I have always had great admiration for what he did for the conquest of fundamental rights such as divorce and abortion. Today I don't deny that I appreciate Giorgia Meloni, also because I am happy that a woman in Italy has achieved the same goal as Senna Marin in Finland.”