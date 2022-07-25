With the establishment of Nazi authoritarianism in Germany since 1933, various spheres of German daily life were altered, including educationwhere it was very common to see men and women of different races and religions sharing a classroom.

After the rise to power of Adolf Hitler, schools were forced to change their policies and regulations, having to fly a Nazi swastika flag as the first of its principles and forcing Jewish children to be separated from the new German educational model.

As a result of these significant changes, Anna Essinger, a teacher from Ulm in Germany, became a “silent rebel” and managed to save the lives of 66 children from a school where she worked, to later take them to England and set up a help for minors affected by war.

His alibi is admired today for the way in which he managed to evade any German system, because through an “excursion” outside the German lines he managed to cross half of Europe, through the English Channel, to finally settle in County of Kent in the UK.

How did you escape from the regime?

After understanding that with the rise of Hitler Germany had lost many of its freedoms and that schools that welcomed poor children without discriminating against their religion no longer had a place in this country, Essinger, in the company of his sister Paula and the teacher Hanna Bergas, They devised an escape plan.

The getaway took place through an excursion that started at three different points in Herrlingen. Without emotional goodbyes and after months of mental preparation for the minors and their families, Essinger fled with 66 children, seeking opportunities in Switzerland and the Netherlands, to finally settle in the United Kingdom, far from the German advance.

Although it was thought that the journey would last just two years, in the end it was 12 that the Essinger refugees had to be outside of Germany, fleeing the European conflict.

There, after finding a place in the county of Kent, the 66 minors, the teachers and the community of this English area formed a new school that welcomed refugees and locals in a manor house from the time of Henry VIII.

With the German advance through France, Austria, Poland and the Czech Republic, many minors managed to reach this shelter where nearly 1,000 people found a home and a study center without discrimination.

However, despite the efforts of both Essinger and his assistants for more than 20 years, the school had to close in 1948, as the teacher could not continue teaching due to a vision problem.

The legacy

Over the years his story was told by his relatives, relatives of those children who fled the war and the refugees who little by little managed to reach their refuge in England fleeing from the Nazi danger.

From this flight, many students stood out through the years, being important figures in politics, art, zoology, music and engineering, who carried Essinger’s legacy and history to the world.

In the 1980s, in honor of her memory, several students who returned to Israel promoted a plantation named after the teacher. By the 1990s, another niche spread across Europe and enacted the establishment of schools that, following its teaching ideology, would help the disadvantaged.

In 1938 Anna organized a camp in Dovercourt to take in some 10,000 children who had come from Nazi Germany on what were known as Kindertransports.

Finally, in 2004, the United Kingdom also commemorated Essinger who, due to his rescue work for the community that fled the war in Europe, was included in the biography dictionary of England, something unusual for citizens who acquired the nationality of late way.

