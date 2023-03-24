The girl died from traces of allergens in what she had eaten

In the case of the death of Anna Bellisariothe call 118 made by the girl after having ate a tiramisu tainted makes you shiver. The girl had made sure that there were no traces of allergens as ordered in a restaurant in Milan. Then the first symptoms and the awareness of an allergic shock, which gave her no way out. On the phone she told the doctors about be afraid.

The girl who died on 5 February after 10 days in a coma in hospital due to anaphylactic shock was only 20 years old. She had felt ill in a restaurant in Milan, after eating a vegan tiramisu, which shouldn’t contain eggs and milk to which she was allergic.

The Milan prosecutor’s office is investigating the case. The hypothesis is precisely that of the presence of traces of milk in the dessert, which the manufacturing company had sold to the restaurant assuring it was milk-free. The audio from the 118 phone calls that evening sends chills.

On 26 January Anna was at the restaurant, in a fast food restaurant in the center renowned for the vegan cuisine, together with the boyfriend. A video from a camera inside the club recorded the moment the 20-year-old fell ill and everything that happened after.

The Milan prosecutor’s office also acquired the audio of the phone call made by the boyfriend to help. In the background, the young girl’s voice is heard saying that she is afraid of her. Hers His voice becomes gradually weakeruntil he lost consciousness.

The autopsy has already been carried out on the girl’s body in mid-February. Now we await the results and analyzes of the consultants of the Prosecutor’s Office. Allergological tests will obviously be essential to determine the causes of the 20-year-old’s death.

The list of suspects for his death has become longer. In fact, the owner, a manager and two employees of Glg, the manufacturer of ‘Tiramisun’ with the Mascherpa brand, are registered.