Anna Bellisario had several allergies and intolerances. She lost her life eating what she thought was a vegan tiramisu in a restaurant. But among her ingredients there was mascarpone

On the case of the death of Anna Bellisario, the 20 year old deceased after eating a dessert in a Milanese restaurant, it was discovered that there were traces of mascarpone in vegan tiramisu that he had ordered. The young girl suffered from serious food intolerances and allergies. For this reason she had taken that dessert, certain that there would be no lactose. Unfortunately this was not the case.

The Prosecutor of Milan, Marcello Viola, released a statement underlining that there was tiramisu in the dessert ordered by the 20-year-old. For this reason she decided to take a “interdictory measure of the temporary ban on carrying out any entrepreneurial activity” for one year towards Giovanna Anoia and Giuseppe Loiero, mother and son responsible for Glg srl, the company producing the “Tiramisun“.

The two are today under investigation for manslaughter, for the death of the 20-year-old girl who ate that vegan tiramisu with mascarpone inside.

The quantity of casein found in the product in question indicates that mascarpone was present in the preparation as an ingredient and not as a 'simple' contaminant.

Due to this excessive quantity of an ingredient that should not be in a vegan dessert, the young 20-year-old woman, strongly allergic to milk, lost her life on February 5 last year, after 10 days in a coma due to anaphylactic shock.

Investigators were able to discover the cause of death of the young woman, who had partially ingested that sweet. There were traces of beta-lactoglobulins in the tiramisu even though it was sold as vegan. Many critical issues have emerged in the company's production procedures and in staff training.

Other critical issues emerged regarding the prevention, elimination and/or reduction of the dangers that caused the young woman's death. The other positions “initially registered, for guarantee purposes to allow the widest cross-examination during the technical consultancy phase”, have been eliminated. We will proceed to request its archiving. They are absolutely not to blame.