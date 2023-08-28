A selfless woman, always on the front line to help others: Anna Zagolin passed away at the age of 50 surrounded by the love of her loved ones

The sad story comes from Padua, Anna Zagolin she passed away forever at the age of 50. She dedicated her life to working as a social health worker at the University of Padua Hospital, especially during the Covid period, when she was on the front line 14 hours a day to help her patients.

Last Thursday, Anna Zagolin passed away forever in the hospital of Schiavonia. In 2021 she had been affected by ischemiawhich for two years has it forced to live attached to machinery. Today, those who knew her remember her as a selfless, loved woman, always ready to give of herself to save others. She died surrounded by the love of her family.

The words of Anna Zigolin’s family

In 2021 she was hit by a medullary ischemia that made her quadriplegic. Thanks to a nice network of people, we rolled up our sleeves and stayed close to her. Anna was lucid and alert, we were able to communicate with her. Even when she was sick, the thought of her was for others. We have never heard her complain, not even in these two years, not even a sign of anger, never once.

These are the words of the family members, who also recalled that period of Covid, which upset Italy. Anna Zagolin worked 14 hours a day and he didn’t come home for fear of infecting his elderly mother. And, as pointed out by your brother, you have left a real mark within the hospital and in the hearts of all its patients. Her disappearance has shocked the entire community, even the Mayor wanted to dedicate a few words to the fifty-year-old, showing all her vcloseness to the family. The words of Luca Manfrin:

Anna was an affable, sweet person, very close to her parents, brothers and nephews. We tried to help out as an administration, with friends who helped the family set up the environment where she was followed day and night.

The memory of Anna will continue to live in the hearts of those who loved her, the memory of a brave womanwho has helped so many people risking his own life.